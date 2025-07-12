Raptors' A.J. Lawson: Drops 22 points off bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawson generated 22 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals during 20 minutes of Friday's 116-72 Summer League win over the Bulls.
Lawson benefited from the lopsided score, seeing 20 minutes off the bench. He made the most of his time on the floor, scoring a team-high 22 points and tying for the team lead in offensive rebounds with four. The 6-foot-6 guard spent most of the 2024-25 season on a two-way deal before being upgraded to a two-year standard contract in April.
