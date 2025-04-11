Lawson and the Raptors agreed to a two-year, standard contract Friday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Lawson, who was previously on a two-way contract with the Raptors, has impressed during his stint with Toronto. Across 24 total appearances, Lawson has posted averages of 8.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 18.1 minutes per contest.