Lawson supplied 28 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 victory over Philadelphia.

Lawson followed up his 32-point performance against the Wizards on Monday with a game-high 28 points Wednesday, and he did a fair amount of damage of distance with four triples. Lawson appears to have found his groove in the Raptors' offense after struggling in his two recent starts. Lawson will look to carry his momentum into Friday's game against the Pacers.