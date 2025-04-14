Lawson registered 14 points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT) over 21 minutes during Sunday's 125-118 loss to San Antonio.

Lawson led the second unit in scoring during the regular-season finale, though he was inefficient from beyond the arc Sunday. The 24-year-old signed a two-way deal with the Raptors in December, though he was upgraded to a standard two-year pact in April. He finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 9.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 0.5 steals across 18.7 minutes per game in 26 regular-season appearances.