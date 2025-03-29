Lawson totaled two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and two blocks in nine minutes during Friday's 108-97 victory over Charlotte.

Lawson came up short yet again, scoring single digits for the fourth straight game. After an offensive explosion earlier in the month, during which he scored 32 and 28 points in back-to-back games, it's been tough going, especially on the offensive end. Over the past six games, he has averaged just 5.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.4 minutes per contest.