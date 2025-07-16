Lawson chipped in 19 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block over 27 minutes in Tuesday's 101-97 Summer League win over the Nuggets.

Lawson continued his strong Summer League showing Tuesday, finishing one point shy of 20 in the Raptors' narrow win. The guard appeared in 26 regular-season NBA games last season, averaging 9.1 points on 42.1 percent shooting and 32.7 percent from three in 18.7 minutes per game.