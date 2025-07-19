Lawson (hip) has been ruled out for Saturday's Summer League game against the Kings, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Lawson is a late scratch due to a hip strain. The South Carolina product being unavailable is a significant loss for his squad. He played in four games leading up to this matchup, averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 50 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from three-point range.