Kigab will join the Raptors for Summer League, Jon Chepkevich of Rookie Scale reports.

Kigab went undrafted Thursday, but he'll still get a chance to compete for an NBA roster spot during Summer League. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 31.5 minutes per game during his final collegiate season.