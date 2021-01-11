Len (coach's decision) didn't see the court Sunday in the Raptors' 106-105 loss to the Warriors.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse went with his third different starting center in as many games, shifting Pascal Siakam over from power forward while Norman Powell moved up from the bench to the top unit. Toronto preceded to use a small-ball center tandem of Siakam and Chris Boucher for the entire game, leaving no minutes available for Len and Aron Baynes. Len and Baynes could factor into the rotation when the Raptors need a bigger body to counter more traditional back-to-the-basket centers, but both may be on the outside looking in for minutes more often than not.