Len scored 11 points, grabbed two rebounds and recorded one block across 13 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over the Knicks.

Len missed Toronto's first two games of the season but has been playing off the bench in the last two, racking up 13 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in that span. He's not expected to move into the starting lineup any time soon, but he could be an interesting option in deeper leagues as a streaming big man due to his ability to contribute on the score sheet on any given night despite receiving limited minutes, as it was the case Thursday.