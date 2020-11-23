Len agreed Monday with the Raptors on a one-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After losing their top two centers from 2019-20 in Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka, the Raptors have acted quickly to replace them with a pair of free-agent pickups Aron Baynes (two years, $14.3 million) and Len. The newly re-signed Chris Boucher will also factor into the equation at the position, most likely battling Len for the top backup role behind Baynes. Len's lack of mobility can often make him a liability on the defensive end when he's asked to guard big men on the perimeter, but the 27-year-old rebounds well and has shown some improvement as an outside shooter and rim runner over the past few seasons.