Len will get the start at center in Friday's game against the Kings, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.

It is unclear if anything is wrong with Baynes or if coach Nick Nurse just wants to shake things up with the starting lineup. Len is averaging just 3.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across 12.4 minutes per game this season, so he will presumably be in line for a bigger workload.