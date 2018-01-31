Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Assigned to G League
The Raptors assigned McKinnie to the G League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday.
McKinnie has made 10 appearances with the Raptors on the season, but only two have come since the beginning of December. He'll head to the organization's G League affiliate and should pick up extensive minutes in the 905's showdown Wednesday with the Westchester Knicks.
