The Raptors assigned McKinnie to the G League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday.

McKinnie has made 10 appearances with the Raptors on the season, but only two have come since the beginning of December. He'll head to the organization's G League affiliate and should pick up extensive minutes in the 905's showdown Wednesday with the Westchester Knicks.

