McKinnie has been assigned to the G-League's Raptors 905 and is expected to play in Wednesday's home opener against the Long Island Nets.

McKinnie has played just 11 minutes at the NBA level this season, posting nine points and two rebounds. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the G-League and the NBA as the season rolls on.

