Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Co-leads first unit in scoring Sunday
McKinnie contributed 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes during the Raptors' 82-68 loss to the Cavaliers in a Las Vegas Summer League quarterfinal-round contest Sunday.
The 25-year-old big man's scoring total co-led the first unit, allowing him to finish off his Las Vegas tenure in impressive fashion. McKinnie was serviceable in summer league play, but it remains to be seen if it was enough to garner him a training camp invite. If not, McKinnie could find himself back in the G-League, where he averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 29.9 minutes over 35 games.
