Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Goes off for season high
McKinnie tallied 27 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and two steals during Sunday's 129-119 home win over the Herd.
The former UW-Green Bay athlete totaled a new season high Sunday while shooting 60 percent from the floor. It was also the fourth time McKinnie has gone over the 20-point mark. The 6-8 forward is averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest through 26 games played this season.
