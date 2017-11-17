McKinnie was recalled from the G-League's Raptors 905 on Friday.

McKinnie has struggled to find time at the NBA level this season, playing just 16 total minutes. He's gotten good run in the G-League, however, posting 15.3 points and 7.7 rebounds across 32.7 minutes per game.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories