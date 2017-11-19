McKinnie was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.

McKinnie has now played in four games with the Raptors' G-League affiliate, averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.3 steals across 33.3 minutes. That strong play has earned him a call-up to the big club, though he's yet to see double-digit minutes with the Raptors this season and will likely remain outside the regular rotation moving forward.