Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Recalled from G-League
McKinnie was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.
McKinnie has now played in four games with the Raptors' G-League affiliate, averaging 16.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.3 steals across 33.3 minutes. That strong play has earned him a call-up to the big club, though he's yet to see double-digit minutes with the Raptors this season and will likely remain outside the regular rotation moving forward.
More News
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...