McKinnie was recalled from the G-League's Raptors 905 on Tuesday.

McKinnie has played just 25 minutes at the NBA level this year, totaling 11 points and five rebounds. He's found run in the G-League, however, seeing 33.0 minutes per game and posting 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per contest while shooting over 40 percent from deep.

