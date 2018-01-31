Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Recalled from G-League
McKinnie was recalled from the G-League's Raptors 905 on Wednesday.
McKinnie has made just two appearances with the Raptors since the beginning of December, totaling 13 minutes. He'll likely continue to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League for the foreseeable future.
