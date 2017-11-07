Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Recalled from G-League
McKinnie was recalled from the G-League on Tuesday.
McKinnnie was simply assigned to the 905 in order to log an extra practice, but he'll be recalled after a very short stint and will rejoin the Raptors ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls. That said, McKinnie has seen more than five minutes of action in just one game with the big club so far, so he won't be on the fantasy radar.
