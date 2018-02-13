Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Scores team-high 22 points for G League squad
McKinnie led the G League's Raptors 905 with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added 10 rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in Monday's 102-94 win over the Maine Red Claws.
With OG Anunoby's (ankle) status in question for the NBA team's game Tuesday against the Heat, McKinnie could be recalled from the G League in order to provide the Raptors with some more depth on the wing. If he remains with the 905, expect McKinnie to see another hefty workload in the affiliate's road game Wednesday versus the Windy City Bulls.
