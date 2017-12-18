McKinnie was assigned to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday.

McKinnie will take part in the 905's game Monday against the Salt Lake City Stars before likely rejoining the NBA squad ahead of its two-game road set in Charlotte on Wednesday and Philadelphia on Thursday. The rookie forward has made just nine appearances this season for the Raptors, averaging 1.2 points in 3.7 minutes per contest.

