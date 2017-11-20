McKinnie was assigned to the G League's Raptors 905 on Monday.

McKinnie, Bruno Caboclo and Lorenzo Brown all dressed for the Raptors in Sunday's 100-91 win over the Wizards, but Brown (eight minutes) was the only player among the three who saw any run. The trio will head back to the G League for a matchup Monday with the Greensboro Swarm, which should afford all the opportunity to pick up extended minutes.