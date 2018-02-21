Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Sent to G-League
McKinnie was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
McKinnie has seen action in just 12 NBA games this season and with the Raptors in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the East, he's highly unlikely to find a rotation role moving forward. For that reason, McKinnie will head to the G-League, where he'll have the chance for extended playing time and developmental opportunities. In 23 G-League games this season, McKinnie has averaged 14.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 30.1 minutes.
