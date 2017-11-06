Raptors' Alfonzo McKinnie: Sent to G-League
McKinnie was assigned to the Raptors 905 of the G-League on Monday.
McKinnie has appeared in just three games for the Raptors this season and has totaled 11 minutes in those contests. His time with 905 will give McKinnie the opportunity to see extended in-game action, starting with the team's game Wednesday against the Long Island Nets.
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...