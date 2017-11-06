McKinnie was assigned to the Raptors 905 of the G-League on Monday.

McKinnie has appeared in just three games for the Raptors this season and has totaled 11 minutes in those contests. His time with 905 will give McKinnie the opportunity to see extended in-game action, starting with the team's game Wednesday against the Long Island Nets.

