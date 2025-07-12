Martin generated 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals during 21 minutes of Friday's 116-72 Summer League win over Chicago.

Martin dazzled in his NBA debut, scoring the second-most points on the Raptors while shooting 50 percent from the field. The 6-foot-2 guard showcased his athleticism and versatility while rounding out his stat line with a handful of rebounds and assists. The No. 39 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft will be on a two-way contract as a rookie, but he could be on the fast track to NBA regular-season action if he continues to perform like he did Friday.