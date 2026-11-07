Martin finished with 27 points (9-11 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 31 minutes off the bench during Friday's 121-107 win over Milwaukee.

With Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) and Scottie Barnes (groin) both in street clothes, the Raptors needed someone to step, and Martin answered the call. The second-year guard set new career highs in scoring and made three-pointers while also making an impact on defense, as he played more than 16 minutes for the first time in 2026-27. In fact, Friday's effort marked the first time he'd even scored in double digits, and it doubled the number of treys Martin has made in his brief NBA career -- he'd gone just 6-for-27 (22.2 percent) through his first 30 games for Toronto. Quickley may not be out long, but even if he does miss significant time, it'll be tough to rely on Martin to repeat this performance.