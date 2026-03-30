Martin closed Sunday's 139-87 victory over the Magic with eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 13 minutes.

The Raptors won this game by 52 points, so naturally, the team was able to rely heavily on the bench down the stretch. Martin has just 18 appearances to his name this season with averages of 2.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per contest.