Martin finished Friday's 129-125 preseason loss to the Pistons with 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound and two steals over 22 minutes.

Martin came out firing with 13 points in the first quarter, though he was quiet for the rest of the night. The 2025 second-rounder spent the majority of his rookie year in the G League but did appear in 23 regular-season games at the NBA level, averaging 6.3 minutes per game off the bench. Martin figures to be a deep bench player for the Raptors at best, with most of his reps likely to happen in the G League for a second consecutive year.