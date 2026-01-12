Martin finished Sunday's 116-115 overtime win over the 76ers with nine points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, four steals and two blocks over 30 minutes.

Although he struggled with his shot during Sunday's overtime loss, Martin earned his minutes with his energy on the defensive side of the floor, co-leading the Raptors in stocks with fellow rookie Collin Murray-Boyles. Martin was on the floor late in the fourth quarter and all of overtime, and he has taken advantage of the extra playing time available due to the absences of Brandon Ingram (thumb), RJ Barrett (ankle) and Jakob Poeltl (back). Ja'Kobe Walter also left in the first quarter and did not return due to a right hip injury, so depending on his availability along with Ingram, Barrett and Poeltl, Martin could maintain his elevated role in Monday's rematch against Philadelphia.