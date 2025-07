Martin chipped in 13 points (4-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and two steals over 21 minutes in Thursday's 81-69 Summer League win over the Warriors.

Martin reached double figures off the bench Thursday and contributed well on the boards. The No. 39 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft played a key role in Florida's NCAA championship run last season.