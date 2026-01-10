Martin finished Friday's 125-117 loss to Boston with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block over 15 minutes.

The rookie second-rounder has spent most of the 2025-26 regular season either in the G League or riding the pine with the Raptors, but he and the rest of bench saw elevated minutes Friday due to the absences of Scottie Barnes (knee) and Brandon Ingram (thumb). Martin saw most of his minutes in the second half and with season highs across the board. RJ Barrett left in the fourth quarter due to a left ankle injury, so Martin could continue to serve in an elevated role off the bench against the 76ers on Sunday depending on the availability of Barrett, Barnes and Ingram.