Martin was selected by the Raptors with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Martin played a prominent role in the Gators' 2024-25 National Championship campaign, averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game in his lone year with Florida. He's expected to see minutes off the bench with Toronto and should adjust well on the defensive side of the ball, but he needs to be more consistent with his three-point shot to become a reliable weapon on offense. Martin should fight for minutes in the rotation as a rookie, but don't expect him to make waves in fantasy.