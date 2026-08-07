Raptors' Allen Graves: Coming off encouraging SL run

Graves has an opportunity to battle for a reserve role during his rookie year with the Raptors.

Provided the league eventually makes the Kawhi Leonard trade official, Graves appears set to contend primarily with Jamison Battle for the backup role at small forward in 2026-27. The rookie first-rounder showed plenty of promise on both sides of the floor over four Summer League appearances, having averaged 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.8 three-pointers per game while shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.