Raptors' Allen Graves: Double-doubles in SL loss

Graves logged 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in Friday's 83-80 Summer League loss to the Celtics in overtime.

Graves delivered a well-rounded performance on both ends of the floor Friday, finishing as Toronto's leading scorer while tying the game-high mark in rebounds in his Summer League debut. The 19-year-old forward also stuffed the stat sheet on the defensive end, tying the game high in steals. He was also one of three Raptors players to record multiple blocks.