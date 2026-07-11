Skip to Main Content
SportsBasketball
Basketball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Raptors' Allen Graves: Double-doubles in SL loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Graves logged 22 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 29 minutes in Friday's 83-80 Summer League loss to the Celtics in overtime.

Graves delivered a well-rounded performance on both ends of the floor Friday, finishing as Toronto's leading scorer while tying the game-high mark in rebounds in his Summer League debut. The 19-year-old forward also stuffed the stat sheet on the defensive end, tying the game high in steals. He was also one of three Raptors players to record multiple blocks.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!