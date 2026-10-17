Graves registered nine points (4-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 23 minutes during Friday's 129-125 preseason loss to Detroit.

Graves got the starting nod Friday due to the Raptors sitting several prominent players. The rookie first-rounder struggled from the field but showed plenty of effort by hauling seven of his eight rebounds off the offensive glass. Graves projects to be the ninth or 10th man in Toronto's rotation this season, but he'll likely get an extended run on nights where Kawhi Leonard (rest) sits, particularly during back-to-back sets.