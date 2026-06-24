Raptors' Allen Graves: Heading to Toronto

Graves was selected by the Raptors with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Graves averaged 11.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.9 blocks, 1.9 steals and 41.3 percent shooting from deep across 22.6 minutes in 35 regular-season contests with Santa Clara in 2025-26. He started in four games in his only year at the collegiate level. Still, Graves did enough to be named the WCC Freshman of the Year and WCC Sixth Man of the Year. With that in mind, the 19-year-old will presumably come off the bench for a Toronto team that will be looking to contend in 2026-27, though he should hold a stable role at both forward positions.