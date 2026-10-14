Graves totaled five points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 148-98 preseason win over the Knicks.

Graves made his preseason debut, having missed the opening games due to a minor groin concern. Although his production was nothing to write home about, he looked relatively confident for a rookie who had yet to see the floor. It would appear as though Graves will open the season as the ninth or tenth man in the rotation, making him a non-factor, outside of dynasty formats.