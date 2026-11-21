Graves finished with 20 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block over 33 minutes in Friday's 105-102 win over Detroit.

Graves made his first career start Friday and certainly made the most of it, recording a personal best in points while accumulating his first double-double in the process. With RJ Barrett (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (knee) and Collin Murray-Boyles (concussion) all without definitive return dates, Graves could continue to start. Even if the rookie heads back to the bench, he should remain in line for more minutes for the foreseeable future.