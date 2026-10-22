Graves finished Wednesday's 135-92 victory over the Bulls with five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 19 minutes.

Graves scored only five points in his NBA regular-season debut, but the rookie first-rounder showed plenty of effort on both ends of the floor. He was responsible for three of the Raptors' six blocks, and four of his five rebounds came on the offensive glass. Even with Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett in the lineup, Graves should carve himself a consistent role in the rotation as long as he continues to bring energy off the bench.