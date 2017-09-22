Raptors' Andy Rautins: To join Raptors for training camp
Rautins has agreed to a non-guaranteed training camp deal with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The 30-year-old shooting guard hasn't played in the NBA since a five-game stint back in 2010-11 with the Knicks, where he totaled just 24 minutes. He's a notably good three-point shooter, making 2.8 threes per game at a 40.7 percent clip during his senior year of college at Syracuse. If he ends up making the team, it seems doubtful he'll see enough time on the floor to warrant fantasy ownership.
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...