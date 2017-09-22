Raptors' Andy Rautins: To join Raptors for training camp

Rautins has agreed to a non-guaranteed training camp deal with the Raptors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old shooting guard hasn't played in the NBA since a five-game stint back in 2010-11 with the Knicks, where he totaled just 24 minutes. He's a notably good three-point shooter, making 2.8 threes per game at a 40.7 percent clip during his senior year of college at Syracuse. If he ends up making the team, it seems doubtful he'll see enough time on the floor to warrant fantasy ownership.