Baynes went scoreless in Wednesday's game against the Suns.

It was the third straight scoreless effort for Baynes, who thus far has not been up to the task of fill-ing in for the departed Marc Gasol-Serge Ibaka tandem. Nick Nurse has also been hesitant to go to Chris Boucher off the bench, but considering the Raptors are off to a 1-6 start, some changes could be coming.