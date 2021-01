Baynes will start in Thursday's game against the Hornets, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

After three straight games out of the rotation, Baynes will draw his eighth start of the season. The 34-year-old center has struggled mightily for Toronto, as he failed to score in each of his last two starts. The return to the starting lineup may not be a sign of things to come for Baynes, as Alex Len is out for this game due to personal reasons.