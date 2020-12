Coach Nick Nurse said he anticipates Baynes starting at center this season, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Not surprisingly, the Raptors will use their biggest free-agent addition in the starting five. Baynes started 28 games last season with the Suns and averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.7 threes in 26.2 minutes. A similar statline seems likely this year, with Chris Boucher and Alex Len backing Baynes up.