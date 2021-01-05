Baynes managed zero points (0-5 FG) and four rebounds across 14 minutes during Monday's loss to the Celtics.

Baynes failed to score for the first time this season, but the scoring troubles were nothing new as he had failed to score in double figures in his previous three outings. The starting center received his lowest minutes total of the year as a result of his poor play so far. Baynes is averaging just 6.2 points on 39.5 percent shooting and 5.8 rebounds across 20.3 minutes through six games for the Raptors.