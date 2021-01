Baynes went for zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound across 11 minutes during Monday's 116-93 win over the Mavericks.

The horrendous play from Baynes continued here, as he was held scoreless for his second game in a row and had an extremely limited role despite receiving the start. The 34-year-old center couldn't be playing any worse, so it would be no surprise if he loses the starting role soon, especially with Chris Boucher coming alive off the bench.