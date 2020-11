Baynes has agreed to a two-year, $14.3 million deal with the Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Baynes resurrected his career with the Suns last season, averaging a career-high 11.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over 42 games played. The center has now earned a reported two-year deal with the Raptors. With Marc Gasol signing with the Lakers, Baynes will likely be considered the starting center on the squad to begin the 2020-21 campaign.