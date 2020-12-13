Baynes scored five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding five rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 111-100 preseason win over the Hornets.

The offseason signing didn't see a big workload in his first game action as a Raptor, but Baynes flashed both his ability on the glass and his three-point range. With Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka gone, there's a lot of court time available in the middle for Toronto, but it's not yet clear whether Baynes will see a big increase on the 22.3 minutes per game he got for the Suns last season.