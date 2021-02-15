Baynes totaled six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes in Sunday's 116-112 loss to the Timberwolves.

Although Baynes has started every game for the Raptors this season, he hasn't generated excessive production. He had limited availability in Sunday's matchup due to foul trouble, and he was the least productive starter in the narrow loss to Minnesota. The 34-year-old has had a limited fantasy ceiling to begin the year.